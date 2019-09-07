  • Kirkwall
Football and rugby sides secure emphatic victories

The Orkney FC squad which beat Halkirk United 8-0. Back row, from the left: Chris Hellewell, Steven Hellewell, Wayne Kirkness, Glen Scott, Chris Simpson, Jamie Clouston, Scott Swannie and Craig Gillon. Front row, from the left: Joe Wilson, James Pickles, Liam Valentine, Liam Delday, Zack Singh, Graeme Horne, Owen Young and Callan Jessiman.

There were no problems for Orkney’s men’s football and rugby sides this afternoon who both secured big wins.

In Dounby, Orkney FC ran riot in their first game of the 2019/20 season, hitting Halkirk United for eight.

Liam Delday scored four goals — three of them coming in the first-half — while Chris Simpson, Zack Singh, Callan Jessiman and James Pickles all got their names on the scoresheet.

It was as dominant as the scoreline suggests as Halkirk simply couldn’t cope with the relentless drive and tenacity of Orkney who handed debuts to four players — Liam Valentine, Callan Jessiman, Owen Young and Jamie Clouston.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, Orkney marched through to the next round of the Caledonia Shield with an emphatic victory over Aberdeen Wanderers.

The islanders had no hiccups, easing past the home side 62-12.

There wasn’t such good news for the Orkney Dragons however who lost 64-0 to Shetland in Lerwick.

