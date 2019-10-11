Football and rugby sides aiming to maintain excellent starts

October 11, 2019 at 3:56 pm

Orkney Football Club will return to home action this weekend while the Orkney rugby teams are both in the Granite City this weekend.

The in-form footballers have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2019/20 season and are looking to continue this run against Inverness Athletic.

The match is set to take place at 12.45pm in Dounby.

The side booked a spot in the Jock Mackay Cup Final last weekend but this Saturday, it is all about gaining valuable North Caledonian League points.

Looking to maintain their own excellent form is table-topping Orkney RFC.

The rugby side travel down to Aberdeen to take on Aberdeen Wanderers — a side they thumped 12-65 in the Caledonia Shield in September.

Orkney sit top of the Caledonia Region League Division 1 and are looking for their fourth bonus-point victory on the bounce.

Also in Aberdeenshire is the Orkney Dragons who complete their last game of the North (East) League before the league joins up with the West League.

The Dragons take on Aberdeenshire Quines at noon on Saturday.

There is also the usual youth rugby training sessions as well as a Jack Rendall Memorial Cup match on Saturday morning.

In darts, the Loutitt Cup Singles — a ranking competition for the KDDL inter-county side — will take place tonight in the Legion with names to be in by 7.30pm.

And in golf, the winter leagues are now up and running for anyone keen to try their hand.

All details and more can be found in The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

