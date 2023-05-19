featured news

Foodbank collection point ‘overflowing’ after donation appeal

May 19, 2023 at 2:15 pm

After an appeal to boost “dwindling” stocks, Orkney Foodbank has been inundated by donations, to the point that a Kirkwall collection point was “overflowing”.

This week, The Orcadian reported how demand was outstripping supply four times over as households struggle to cope through the cost of living crisis.

The Orkney community has rallied around the charity in its aim to ensure people don’t go hungry, donating items to the Tesco collection point in their droves.

“The generosity of the Orkney people is amazing,” Orkney Foodbank manager, Alan Scott, wrote on Facebook.

