Foodbank ‘absolutely amazed’ by generosity of Orkney public

April 11, 2020 at 8:57 am

The Orkney Foodbank say they have been astounded by Orkney’s generosity during this time of crisis as they look to boost awareness of the service to anyone struggling.

Co-ordinators, Rhoda and Alan Scott, and secretary, Rhoda Walker, said: “We have been absolutely amazed at the generosity of the Orkney population at this time of adversity.

“The amount of goods and money we have had donated is truly amazing and we want to make sure we get it out to those in need.

“Whilst we are busier than usual, we feel there are more out there struggling who could access our services and we want to highlight the fact that we are available to anyone who is struggling financially — whether as a result of reduced income due to impact of coronavirus, other financial reasons or just having the children home from school needing more to eat.”

As well as their usual parcels, the foodbank also provides child holiday meals for those struggling to keep up with hungry children’s appetites and a box of non-perishable items to boost cupboards.

A delivery service is also available across the Orkney mainland.

People can be referred to the foodbank by nurses, GPs, health visitors, Citizens Advice Bureau, THAW, Fisherman’s Mission, Voluntary Action Orkney and Women’s Aid to name just a few.

Mr and Mrs Scott, and Ms Walker added: “We would like to encourage folks to get in touch with a referrer and get help if it is needed.

“There is no shame in needing to access our services. We are here to help and thanks to the generous Orkney population and our amazing volunteers, we are in a position that we can help.”

