Food voucher scheme extension agreed

July 1, 2020 at 4:38 pm

A voucher scheme, which has been seen Orkney Islands Council (OIC) give £5 per head per week to travel-restricted islanders, will be extended by another eight weeks.

The scheme was first approved by councillors on April 16 and has previously been extended twice.

It’s aim is to help those who have been unable to travel for food shopping, as these trips were deemed non-essential during lockdown. The voucher scheme was designed to help those facing extra costs due to shopping exclusively at their local shops.

The scheme has cost just under £58,000 so far, with the money being drawn from £200,000 of unallocated Hardship Funding.

At a special meeting of the full council held yesterday, the extension of the scheme was unanimously voted through.

