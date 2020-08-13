FM — incident management team to meet over Orkney cluster

August 13, 2020 at 12:57 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that an incident management team will meet today, Thursday, after it was confirmed that three new cases of coronavirus have been attributed to Orkney in the past 24 hours.

It was confirmed, this morning, by NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive that at least nine people have been linked to these new cases.

Speaking in her daily briefing, this afternoon, Ms Sturgeon said: “There is also currently an Orkney-based cluster, which is under investigation and an incident management team will meet in Orkney, later today. This may include residents of other NHS board areas.

“All the work that should be done is being done in Orkney to contact trace everyone involved and ensure that they are self-isolating.

“While Orkney had a number of cases at the beginning of the pandemic, it has had very few since. I would urge everyone on the islands to guard against complacency. If you have what might be symptoms of coronavirus, isolate immediately and make immediate arrangements to be tested.

“We are also investigating if this Orkney-based cluster potentially includes a link to the Aberdeen outbreak.”

Share this:

Tweet

