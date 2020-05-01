virus

FM announces testing expansion within care homes and for over 65s

May 1, 2020 at 1:15 pm

Coronavirus testing in Scotland is to be expanded further in the coming weeks, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has promised, this afternoon, Friday.

This comes as the total number of test-positive cases recorded in Scotland rises to 11,654.

In her daily briefing, Ms Sturgeon explained that all care homes which have a resident positive for the virus will now undergo full assessment of all staff and residents (subject to each individual’s consent), whether or not they have symptoms. There will also be urgent testing in any linked homes. She said that moves to increase the testing capacity of the general population were also ongoing, with plans to conduct up to 12,000 tests a day by mid-May.

She added that all people over the age of 65 who are experiencing symptoms will now be eligible for testing.

Addressing the nation, the First Minister said: “This shouldn’t simply be an exercise in driving up numbers. Tests, particularly for older people, can be invasive and unpleasant.

“As we know, tackling the spread of the virus is an urgent priority. Currently, 40 per cent of our care homes have cases of the virus within them.”

Further plans for antibody testing within the general population have also been announced by health secretary Jeane Freeman. She explained that eight participating health boards across Scotland will be submitting approximately 500 blood samples per week to be analysed.

By testing these samples from people who may have already had coronavirus, it is hoped that the government will be able to gauge the depth of how the virus has spread across the nation. Though NHS Orkney is not included among these health boards, Ms Freeman did indicate that a further 270 samples were to be analysed across a number of smaller health board regions.

