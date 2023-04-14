  • Kirkwall
featured news

Flying start for new Orkney-London route

A Loganair ATR-42-500 aircraft, the same type of plane which is flying between Kirkwall and London, holding up to 48 passengers.

Loganair has been “encouraged” by early demand for the company’s new one-stop, same-plane service linking Orkney to London.

The new route flew for the first time last Tuesday, marking a piece of isles aviation history.

For the first time ever, passengers are now able to fly from Kirkwall to the UK’s capital with a twice-weekly service taking off.

The three-and-a-half hour service stops in Dundee enroute; however, passengers are not required to leave the plane before landing in London City.

