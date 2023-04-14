featured news

Flying start for new Orkney-London route

April 14, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Loganair has been “encouraged” by early demand for the company’s new one-stop, same-plane service linking Orkney to London.

The new route flew for the first time last Tuesday, marking a piece of isles aviation history.

For the first time ever, passengers are now able to fly from Kirkwall to the UK’s capital with a twice-weekly service taking off.

The three-and-a-half hour service stops in Dundee enroute; however, passengers are not required to leave the plane before landing in London City.

Read more in this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

