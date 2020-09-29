Flu vaccinations to begin next week

September 29, 2020 at 12:57 pm

Flu vaccinations for the Orkney public are to start, next week, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

Venues across the county will be administering the flu jab to those who are eligibl — but, this year, because of COVID-19, it will be by appointment only.

Appointments can be booked by calling the vaccination phone line for your practice, which will be open between 9am and 5pm from Wednesday, September 30. A high volume of calls is expected, so we kindly ask you to remain patient and call back later if the line is busy.

NHS Orkney has asked that folk only attend their vaccination centre at their appointment time.

An NHSO spokeswoman said: “In order to maintain adequate social distancing, we will be unable to permit you to enter the building before your allocated appointment slot.

“When calling, let us know if you have a mobility issue or require a wheelchair. If you are currently being treated with warfarin medication, please bring your yellow book to your appointment.

Physical distancing and hygiene measures have been put in place following Scottish Government guidelines. We ask all those attending to wear a face covering. We also ask you to wear short-sleeved clothing, in order to ensure timely delivery of vaccines.

If you are feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, do not attend your appointment. If you cannot attend, please let us know as soon as possible so an alternative appointment can be arranged.”

