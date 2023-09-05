corona virus

Flu and COVID vaccine programme to be rolled out

September 5, 2023 at 5:37 pm

This weekend sees the rollout of the Autumn/Winter Flu and COVID

vaccination programme launched across the county.

As a precautionary measure, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government have asked all health boards to begin vaccination programmes for those at highest risk of becoming seriously ill from Flu and COVID.

This includes care home residents, those aged 75+ and those with

weakened immune systems.

This change is due to the identification of the newly identified Covid variant, BA.2.86.

NHS Orkney has stressed, this week, that vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, and has ecouraged all those eligible to take up the vaccination offer when it comes.

For those Stromness and ferry linked isles practice patients, these practices are

communicating directly with you, your appointments will be scheduled as appropriate to the

new timeline. If you have any questions regarding your appointment, you should contact your

practice directly.

All eligible Mainland and non-ferry linked isles patients will receive an appointment

letter in the post or via text/email. If you wish to reschedule to an earlier appointment, you can do so by following the instructions on your appointment invite, this is via the national vaccination helpline on 0800 030 8013 or online.

Maureen Firth, NHS Orkney’s head of primary care said: “We are having to adjust our vaccination

schedule ever so slightly following this precautionary measure put in place.

“As a reminder, this change is only for those aged 75+, those with weakened immune systems and our care home residents.

“If you fall into one of these categories, you can reschedule your appointment to a slightly earlier one, however if you’re content with your appointment you are welcome to keep it and attend as scheduled.

“All of those eligible for vaccination, aged 12-64 and not immunosuppressed should still attend their appointment as scheduled.

“If you do not wish to attend your vaccination appointment, we would be grateful if you could cancel

your appointment so the slot can be offered to someone else.

“We really do appreciate your understanding as we navigate the changes and undertake another significant vaccination programme across Orkney.”

For care home residents — appointments are due to be scheduled in the near future.

Anyone pregnant will receive communication via the maternity department.

