Flotta pipeline temporary repairs carried out

June 3, 2019 at 11:24 am

Production is gradually increasing at Flotta Oil Terminal following repair work being carried out offshore, the operators of the facility have confirmed.

Repair work to the main export pipeline from the North Sea rigs which feed the Flotta Oil Terminal led to production being shut down last month.

A statement from Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited confirmed that the situation arose on May 16.

A statement back then said: “The situation is that we are carrying out repairs to a valve on the main export pipeline from Claymore to the Flotta terminal.

“The incident presents no threat to the integrity of the pipeline or risk of loss of hydrocarbon containment.

“Production is currently shut down on Claymore, and from the other platforms in the area that come over Claymore, namely Tartan and Golden Eagle. Flotta Oil Terminal remains operational.”

The statement added: “The regulator has been kept fully informed of progress with the repair plan, and we will provide further updates when they are available. The safety of our people and our platform remain our top priority.”

When asked for an update on the situation today, Monday, Repsol Sinopec Resources UK confirmed that they had now restored production following repairs, and are gradually ramping up to full production on Claymore.

A spokesman added: “The situation has been temporarily resolved, pending further work being completed during our planned summer shutdown. Flotta Oil Terminal remains operational.”

