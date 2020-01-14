Floodwater reaches parts of Orkney

January 14, 2020 at 2:17 pm

OLECG, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordinating Group, met again this morning in response to reports of flooding linked to Storm Brendan.

The main road at St Mary’s in Holm was earlier closed to traffic, but is now passable with care. The road at Scapa is currently closed.

The Graemeshall road has reopened after debris washed up last night was cleared from the road by a team from Orkney Islands Council.

With reports of flooding affecting Front Road in St Margaret’s Hope, emergency shelter is available for anyone who needs it at the local community school.

Chief Inspector Matt Webb, area commander for Police Scotland, chaired the meeting.

He said earlier: “We are closely monitoring the situation in Orkney, with the main flooding impacts expected around high tide in late morning and early afternoon.

“A key safety message for people and vehicles to stay well away from flood water – you are putting yourself and others in danger if you don’t.

“The emergency services are responding to incidents as they happen. To help us get on with the work involved, we would appreciate it if folk only contact us in an emergency.”

If people are concerned about flood water getting into properties and affecting their electricity supply – Scottish and Southern Energy can be contacted in an emergency on 105.

A video of the conditions at Scapa, and the high tide in Kirkwall can be viewed on The Orcadian Facebook page.

