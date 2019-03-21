Flood warnings issued

March 21, 2019 at 4:34 pm

SEPA has today issued flood warnings for parts of Orkney, for Friday and Saturday.

There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high spring tide levels, which may result in localised flooding of low-lying land and roads.

Areas that could be affected are: Stromness, the Churchill Barriers, Longhope, Westray and Sanday.

People in Orkney can sign up to Floodline — the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s (SEPA’s) flood warning service — to receive flood alerts and flood warnings direct to their mobile phone.

Property owners are responsible for protecting their own property against flooding but OIC can provide information and advice on practical steps that can be taken to prepare properties against flooding and help reduce the damage caused.

Full information on this is available at http://www.orkney.gov.uk/Service-Directory/A/Flooding-Information.htm.

