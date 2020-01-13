  • Kirkwall
Flood alert issued for Orkney

According to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) there is a risk of significant coastal flooding in areas of Orkney today and Tuesday, due to higher than usual tides and large waves.

This will increase the risk of flooding to low lying land and roads, and could affect exposed coastal properties. There could also be wave overtopping of coastal defences and causeways.

Updates can be found online at: https://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates/

Residents can also sign up to receive flooding messages, details can be found online at: https://floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup/

