  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Flood alert issued due to heavy and persistent rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for Orkney by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

A period of heavy and persistent rain from Monday evening and through Tuesday could cause some minor flooding impacts from rivers and surface water across the islands, say SEPA.

At risk are urban areas and the road network with possible impacts including flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

SEPA urge people to remain vigilant and protect themselves and their property.

If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at www.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos