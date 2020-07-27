Flood alert issued due to heavy and persistent rain forecast

July 27, 2020 at 7:25 pm

A flood alert has been issued for Orkney by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

A period of heavy and persistent rain from Monday evening and through Tuesday could cause some minor flooding impacts from rivers and surface water across the islands, say SEPA.

At risk are urban areas and the road network with possible impacts including flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

SEPA urge people to remain vigilant and protect themselves and their property.

If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at www.sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

