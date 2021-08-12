Floating palace catches the eye in Kirkwall

August 12, 2021 at 2:29 pm

A luxurious superyacht reportedly worth £33million has anchored in Kirkwall Bay as part of a tour of Scotland’s islands.

The Triple Seven boasts a state-of-the-art cinema, large jacuzzi, a steam room, bar and even a giant inflatable slide, climbing wall and toddler pool.

After spending some time on the West Coast and in Shetland earlier this week, the plush yacht arrived in Orkney this morning.

Other standout features include both a karaoke and a full night-club set-up, with lighting, lasers, smoke machine and DJ decks, and an extensively equipped garage including a dive room.

The floating palace has undergone major renovation in recent years and can carry 12 guests and up to 17 crew.

It’s been reported that Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov formerly owned the superyacht.

Newspaper recently speculated that Triple Seven may have been rented by film star Tom Cruise while on a break from filming the latest Mission Impossible film in England.

