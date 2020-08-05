Flights to Aberdeen to continue for ‘essential’ passengers

August 5, 2020 at 1:55 pm

Loganair has confirmed that it will continue to operate flights between Kirkwall and Aberdeen, following the announcement that Aberdeen has been placed on a localised lockdown.

Making the announcement, this afternoon, Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people not to travel to Aberdeen unless it is for essential reasons. People living in the city have been told not to travel further than five miles, and not to visit any other households.

Asked how this would affect flights between Orkney and Aberdeen, a spokeswoman for Loganair told The Orcadian: “Flights will continue to operate in and out of Aberdeen to ensure that customers engaged in essential business activities or travelling for medical reasons can continue to do so.

“For customers who wish to change their booking to another date we will be waiving our normal fees, although there may be a difference in fares for alternative dates.”

