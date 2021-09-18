Flagstone repairs throughout Kirkwall start on 20 September

Flagstone repairs are due to be carried out throughout Kirkwall for a period of around six weeks starting Monday, September 20.

The work is being carried out for Orkney Islands Council (OIC) by contractors A. Sinclair Ltd and will lead to sections of the street being closed to vehicles at certain times.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The contractor will endeavour to minimise the length of road closures wherever they can, but works will be weather dependant.

The first lot of work will start on Bridge Street and continue on into Albert Street and will take around three weeks to complete, weather dependent, with sections of the road being subject to closure to vehicles at times. Signs advising of closures ahead will be put in place as needed.

Works will then move onto Victoria Street from around Friday, October 8, with Victoria Street being subject to closure to vehicles at times. Works are again expected to take around three weeks to complete.

The final section of the works will be on Main Street, during the week commencing Monday, October 25.

Repaired areas will be covered temporarily, to allow the repairs to fully cure.

The council thanks motorists and pedestrians in advance for their patience as these important repairs are carried out.

