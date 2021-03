Flagstone approved for flagship cathedral

March 28, 2021 at 10:00 am

A new St Magnus Way flagstone will be installed outside the St Magnus Cathedral, to mark the key checkpoint of the county-wide pilgrimage walkway.

The new flagstone — engraved with the St Magnus Way logo — comes from the charity Orkney Pilgrimage, who designed the 55-mile walk through Orkney inspired by the life and death of St Magnus.

The new flagstone is 650mm by 650mm, and will replace an existing stone.

Full story in this week’s The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet