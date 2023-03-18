featured news

Fixing the Churchill Barriers – is a bridge too far?

March 18, 2023 at 1:11 pm

A bridge instead of a barrier – this would be the first stage in a renewable energy revolution, according to one of the industry’s leaders in Orkney if his ideas to replace the first Churchill Barrier were brought to fruition.

For EMEC managing director, Neil Kermode, combining tidal turbines with a bridge to Lamb Holm “needs a good, solid look at.” Not only will it provide enough energy for the whole of Orkney for most of the year, but he says it will solve the long-term problems caused by the worsening condition of the causeways.

For the full double-page feature on the idea, pick up with week’s edition of The Orcadian.

