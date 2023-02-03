  • Kirkwall
Fixed links for Orkney ‘fanciful’ or feasible?

Now is the time for the Scottish Government to be giving serious consideration to fixed links for Orkney and the country’s island groups.

This is the opinion of Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who questioned ministers last week about their efforts to look into this option.

However, he has been left “disappointed” by the response of the cabinet secretary for transport, Michael Matheson, who “offered such little encouragement.”

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.