virus

Five more COVID cases recorded in Orkney

July 7, 2021 at 2:22 pm

Another five people have tested positive for COVID in Orkney, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

Two are known contacts who have become cases and three are linked to each other, say the health board.

Dr Louise Wilson, director of public health confirmed that all the individuals are isolating in Orkney, and the latest rise brings the number of cases attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic to 107.

Dr Wilson said the community had done well with using lateral flow device (LFD) tests during concerns around a pub cluster two weeks ago and it was important that they continued doing so.

She said: “We are asking people to see twice weekly LFD testing as part of their normal weekly routine now the islands are opening up, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Testing kits are available free of charge which can be ordered online or by phone and delivered to your home.”

Dr Wilson again urged people in Orkney to be aware of feeling off colour and to isolate and book a test if they had COVID symptoms.

“This is a highly infectious virus that can make some people very ill. Please don’t go out and about if you are not well, because, if you have contracted COVID, you risk spreading it to others.”

Everyone is reminded that, if you are symptomatic, to seek a PCR test.

“Irrespective of where you are across our islands, if you have symptoms and require a test you should stay where you are and phone the COVID assessment centre number for advice on booking a test,” Dr Wilson said.

LFD tests can be ordered online and usually arrive by post within two days via this link. In Orkney LFD tests can also be picked up from WHB Sutherland in Kirkwall and Stromness, and Boots The Chemists in Kirkwall.

To book a PCR test contact the COVID Assessment Centre on 888211. If you have not yet had your vaccinations, contact the Vaccination Centre on 0300 303 5313.

