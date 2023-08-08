featured news

Five climbers found safe and well

August 8, 2023 at 10:14 am

Five climbers reported missing from a bothy near the Old Man of Hoy were airlifted by the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter this morning, Tuesday, August 8.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the alarm was raised at about 2.55am with Coastguard Rescue Teams sent from Hoy, Stromness and Kirkwall. The RNLI lifeboat from Stromness was also despatched.

The climbers were recovered safe and well by the helicopter by cliffs near the Old Man of Hoy and flown to Moaness where they were met by officers from Police Scotland, the spokesman added.

