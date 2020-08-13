Five Covid cases linked to fishing boat, NHSO confirms

August 13, 2020 at 6:44 pm

According to NHS Orkney, a cluster of five positive COVID-19 cases, linked to a fishing vessel, has been identified in Orkney.

In a statement, released, this evening, Thursday, the health authority said that a thorough investigation is now underway.

Contact tracing across NHS Highland, NHS Grampian and NHS Orkney is ongoing. An Incident Management Team (IMT) met this afternoon to discuss the next steps and is working with Scottish Government, Health Protection Scotland (HPS) and local environmental health teams to provide advice and support.

NHS Orkney director of public health Louise Wilson said: “Following their identification, the individuals have been asked to self-isolate and we are tracing all of their contacts, who will also be asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

“All of the positive cases have mild symptoms.

“To respect and maintain patient confidentiality we will not be releasing any further details at this time. A further update will be provided following the next IMT.

“We are taking all necessary steps to contain this outbreak but it is vital people follow the FACTS guidance to limit the spread of the virus.”

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a COVID test. This is 01856 888 211 between 9.30am and 5.30pm , Monday-Friday.

