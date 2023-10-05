featured news

Fishy fundraiser to aid foodbanks

October 5, 2023 at 1:21 pm

More than a century after he was caught, an Orkney trout is looking for a new home.

The magnificent specimen was caught by caught by Walter Grant of Highland Park House at St. Mary’s Loch, Holm, in April 1923.

Walter the son of James Grant, founder of the Highland Park Distillery in its modern form. He helped to finance archaeological research at sites like Skara Brae and eventually moved to Trumland House in Rousay.

Mounted in a glass case, the trout — affectionately called Walter — is looking for a new place to reside.

The current owners of Highland Park House are selling up soon, and the trout does not feature in their future plans.

With this in mind, Walter the Trout is being put up for auction.

And like a biblical tale., it could just be that one fish fills many more empty plates than you would expect. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which oversees foodbanks such as the one in Orkney.

According to Aine King, one of his current owners, the fish was recently valued by a specialist at between £450 and £500.

The auction reserve price will be £200. Anybody interested in buying Walter the Trout may send their highest offer along with contact details by email or written note.

Serious bidders can view the fish at Highland Park House by appointment only. The winner will be responsible for collecting the fish.

The contact details for viewing or bidding are 01856 876077 or info@highlandparkhouseorkney.com

The deadline for bids will be midnight on Friday, October 20.

