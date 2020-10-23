First Minister unveils five-tier lockdown strategy

October 23, 2020 at 12:33 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out proposals for a new five-tier strategy for lockdown in Scotland, this afternoon, Friday.

The new measures are set to go before parliament, next Tuesday, before taking effect on November 2.

Ms Sturgeon has laid out the five tiers of lockdown intensity, depending on the rate of infection. In broad terms, they are:

Level Zero/Baseline — Folk will be allowed to meet indoors with eight people from three households.

Level One — Indoor meeting allowed — but only six meetings from two households.

Level Two — Restrictions similar to those currently in place. Limitations on hospitality and no gatherings inside homes.

Level Three — Restrictions similar to those currently in place in the central belt, but with room for partial opening of restaurants.

Level Four — Applied only when transmission rates are, or are threatening to become, very high. Closer to a full lockdown, nonessential shops would close. However, six people from two households would still be allowed to meet (outdoors only).

Ahead of a vote in parliament over the new framework, the Scottish Government will be consulting with stakeholders and engaging with local authorities and public health teams.

Ms Sturgeon explained that — while there is a possibility of different regions sitting at different levels — the government will also be able to place the entire nation under one level.

A document setting out full details of the proposed new framework will be published on the Scottish Government website today — https://www.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

Share this:

Tweet

