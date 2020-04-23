virus

First Minister launches lockdown exit proposals

April 23, 2020 at 1:20 pm

“A return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future.”

That was the message from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, this afternoon, Thursday, as she launched a document setting out initial proposals for how Scotland might seek to ease lockdown measures, in the coming weeks and months.

Though the Scottish Government remains optimistic that we can get through this crisis by working together as a community, the First Minister explained that the current objective is to find a “new normal” living alongside the virus, as certain restrictions are relaxed slowly and incrementally while maintaining control of the COVID-19 outbreak. This might included certain businesses being allowed to reopen where customers can safely stay at a two metre distance, and the reformatting of classrooms before pupils can return to schools.

The First Minister has advised that restrictions are likely to continue in some form for at least the rest of this year, and possibly beyond that.

She added that the Scottish Government would be relying on the latest data to inform it of what the best approach for Scotland will be and explained that work to expand the nations testing capacity was ongoing. When asked about whether certain regions of Scotland might undergo a more localised approach, the First Minister said she wasn’t ruling out anything that might help us deal with the virus.

“Today I am seeking to start a grown up conversation with the public about the complex decisions that lie ahead of us as we look beyond lockdown,” she said.

“As we have done all along, we will seek to inform the public with the best scientific advice possible, but the science will never be exact and we are in uncharted territory so we also need to make careful judgements and be prepared to adapt and change course as we go.

“We want to ease restrictions, but we cannot rule out having to reapply them should the virus run out of control.”

“Every day we see evidence that this virus causes real harm, but so too do the lockdown measures we are taking to contain it,” she continued.

“This is causing harm to the economy and living standards, to children’s education and to mental health and wellbeing.

“That is why we need to try to find a better balance than the one we have now, but as we do so we cannot take our eye off the need to suppress the virus and minimise the damage it does.

“It is only when we are sure the virus is under control that we can even start to ease any of the restrictions because the virus will not have gone away.”

Nicola Sturgeon has advised everyone to take part in the conversation about how we might leave lockdown. You can view the paper setting out initial proposals here: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-framework-decision-making/

