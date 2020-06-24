virus

First Minister announces key dates for reopening of services

June 24, 2020 at 1:26 pm

July will see the reopening of pubs, restaurants, hotel accommodation, hairdressers and more, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced, this afternoon, Wednesday.

In a speech to the Scottish Parliament, she set out proposed dates for the further actions to take effect within Phase Two, as well as a raft of milestones within Phase Three.

These dates, which all depend on Scotland’s continued suppression of the virus are:

July 3 — Ban on travelling more than five miles to be lifted. Caravans and self-contained accommodation which does not share services to be permitted, with caution to respect rural communities and the islands.

July 6 — Outdoor restaurant and dining services and beer gardens to open.

July 10 — Extension likely to be made to socialising with other households. Further details to follow in coming days.

July 13 — Outdoor sports to resume and shopping centres to reopen.

July 15 — Meeting indoors with up to two other households to be allowed, with physical distancing and attention to hygiene; indoor learning and childcare service to resume ( with restricted capacity); holiday accommodation, museums, galleries, monuments, cinemas and libraries to reopen (with distancing and hygiene precautions in place). This will NOT include theatres, bingo halls and casinos.

Pubs and restaurants will also be able to reopen indoors, on limited basis. But before you head for a drink, you’ll be able to get that much-needed chop at the hairdressers or barbers.

Ms Sturgeon explained that other Phase Three plans, such as communal gatherings including weddings and funerals, will require further consideration. Changes to guidance around this is unlikely to take effect before July 23.

The First Minister also confirmed Scotland’s aim to move away from blanket guidance for all shielding people, with hopes instead of more tailored advice.

She said: “Our challenge, which is not an easy one, is to manage all of this change while keeping this virus firmly under control.

“If, at any stage, there appears to be a resurgence, our path out of lockdown will be halted — and we may need to go backwards.

“To avoid that, we must get as close as possible to elimination of the virus now.”

