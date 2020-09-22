First Minister announces further lockdown restrictions

September 22, 2020 at 2:56 pm

From tomorrow, Wednesday, people living in Scotland will not be allowed to welcome folk from other households into their homes, except for a limited number of reasons.

This was just one of the increased restrictions announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today, as she addressed the Scottish Parliament.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed new measures preventing pubs, bars and restaurants from remaining open past 10pm, and guidance warning against car sharing with people from outside your household.

Though you may not visit other families inside their home, people will be allowed to meet outside and at indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants — providing that the group is made up of no more than two households. There will be some exemptions for people living alone, couples who do not share a home, and people in need of vital medical assistance or childcare.

As well as increasing certain restrictions, the First Minister has moved to reinforce measures which are already in place, such as rules around social isolation, working from home (if possible), and good hand hygiene.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Many people — me included — will find not being able to have family and friends in our own homes really difficult. Especially as the weather gets colder.

“But today’s measures, although tough, are not a lockdown. They are carefully targeted at key sources of transmission, and we believe they can make a significant difference while keeping our schools, public services, and as many businesses as possible open.”

