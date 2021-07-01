First hour free summer parking launched

July 1, 2021 at 9:32 am

A summer “first hour free” scheme launches in car parks across Kirkwall and Stromness today, Thursday.

Orkney Islands Council is reminding drivers to display a ticket, even if they are only using their free first hour.

Drivers must still visit the machines and press the green button to get a ticket, and display this in their vehicle’s windscreen. This gives car park attendants a “timestamp” for each vehicle, to help ensure the fair use of the scheme.

The “first hour free” scheme for this summer was agreed by the council earlier this year, in response to feedback from Kirkwall BID about the ongoing impact of the pandemic on town centre businesses.

The measure is aimed at encouraging residents and tourists alike to visit the town centres for their shopping and boost economic activity at what remains a challenging time for traders.

The summer “first hour free” scheme will run until the end of September — when the winter “first hour free” policy will come into effect.

