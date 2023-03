featured news

First cruise ship of 2023 arrives at Hatston

March 25, 2023 at 10:16 am

The first cruise liner to dock in Orkney in 2023 arrived at Hatston this Saturday morning, March 25.

The ms Ambience from Ambassador Cruise Line is the first of 225 liners due to stop in Orkney this year.

The 225-metre vessel has capacity for 1,400 passengers and over 600 crew.

More on the return of cruise traffic to the county in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

