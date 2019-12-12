➦
Print Centre
Online Business
Bookshop Online
Orkney Islander
Orknet
Living Orkney
Peedie Orcadian
Subscribe
Weather
Menu
Kirkwall
Kirkwall Airport
Stromness
North Ronaldsay
South Ronaldsay
×
Cruise Arrivals
×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian
uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian
uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
OK
×
Home
News
Weather
Photos
Videos
Jobs
Motors
Property
Property
Property To Let
Gaan Oot
Events
Subscriptions
Subscriptions
The Orcadian
Living Orkney
Islander
The Ba’
Play Store
iTunes Store
Advertising
Contact
Search for:
election
First ballot box arrives
December 12, 2019 at 10:24 pm
Alan Tait just arrived with the first ballot box from the St Magnus Centre in Kirkwall.
Share this:
Tweet
Similar posts
<
Previous Post
Election count about to get underway
Next Post
>
Verification process for Orkney papers complete
Latest Video
The Orcadian
Latest Photos