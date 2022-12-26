featured news

First ba’ of the season goes doon

December 26, 2022 at 11:28 am

Doonie Callum Leslie has won the first ba’ of the season.

A quick an exciting game saw the ba’ move quickly with several breaks.

Played on a bitterly cold morning with occasional hail showers the pack stayed on Broadstreet for the first ten minutes, neither side able to get an upper-hand.

Then a break saw the ba’ taken down St. Magus Lane before the pack reassembled opposite the library. Then it moved to the top of West Tankerness Lane.

A powerful run saw Doonie Owen Spence break out, run up Tankerness Lane, down Broad Street and Ablbert Street as far as the Brig.

By the time most of the crowd had caught up the ba’ was in the water.

A short debate saw several names mentioned, with Callum Leslie emerging with the ba’.

More coverage in this weeks edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

