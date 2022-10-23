  • Kirkwall
Firefighters called to tackle tractor fire

Firefighters and police are in attendance at the end of the Harray Road where it joins the A965 this afternoon, amid efforts to extinguish a tractor fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service say they were called to the fire at 1.24pm this Sunday.

Equipment including breathing apparatus and foam is being used to extinguish the blaze.

Police are currently managing traffic in the area, where there is reportedly limited visibility as a result of the smoke and misty weather.

No casualties have been reported by the fire service.

 