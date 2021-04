Fire service tackling Stromness hill fire

April 24, 2021 at 4:17 pm

Firefighters are currently attending a hill fire in Stromness.

One appliance is currently in attendance at the scene, with two more on their way, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire is believed to have started after a case of controlled burning got out of hand, according to the fire service.

They were called out at 3.55pm.

