Fire reported in Hoy

June 12, 2019 at 11:19 am

There have been reports of a fire in Hoy.

No details are currently available about the nature of the blaze but Orkney Ferries have confirmed their ferry, the Hoy Head has been chartered to take one fire appliance across to the island.

It has also been reported that an ambulance is accompanying the fire crew.

More details will follow as they are made available.

