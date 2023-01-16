news

Fire-raising hits playground at Papdale Primary School

January 16, 2023 at 10:28 am

An alleged incident of wilful fire-raising in the Papdale Primary School playground has led the police to issue an appeal for witnesses.

Officer say the crime occurred at 12.45am on Saturday, January 14, when a rubbish bin was set alight after aerosol cans were placed inside. The resultant fire caused one of the cans to explode before it was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, police say.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, attend at the Kirkwall Police Station, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

