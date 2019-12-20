Fire leads to batteries warning

December 20, 2019 at 11:29 am

Orkney Islands Council is warning of the dangers of placing batteries in household and business waste – after fire resulted in the temporary closure of the Chinglebraes Waste Transfer Station.

The fire was caused by the disposal of lithium batteries in domestic or commercial waste.

The batteries caught alight while passing through the sites main waste baler, but thanks to the quick reactions of staff on site the fire was rapidly extinguished, said the council.

“We were lucky on this occasion that no significant damage occurred and we were able to get the facility up and running again fairly soon,” said Darren Richardson, the council’s head of infrastructure and strategic projects.

“Things might have been a lot worse. Staff could have been injured and the plant itself could have been put out of action for a lot longer.

“We would remind householders and businesses of the dangers of placing lithium and other types of batteries in the waste they put out for collection – and the potential fire risk they present.”

Household batteries can be disposed of safely using the containers for batteries found at Household Recycling Centres and at several retail outlets in Orkney.

Businesses should contact the council on 01856 873535 for advice on battery disposal services.

