Fire extinguished in Deerness

March 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm

Fire crews have been stepped down, following an incident at a property in Deerness.

Fire Fighter were called to a house on Halley Road just before 12 noon today, Saturday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) say the fire, which had taken hold of a wood burning stove, has now been extinguished. The property was ventilated and examined for any further signs of fire before crews left the scene.

According to SFRS, there were no serious injuries sustained.

Share this:

Tweet