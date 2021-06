Fire crews called to Birsay

June 10, 2021 at 3:19 pm

Two fire engines were called to a vehicle fire at the Point of Buckquoy in Birsay, this Thursday afternoon.

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said that callout came at 1.34pm, and two casualties were treated at the scene.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished the fire,” she said.

“Two casualties were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews have now left the scene.”

Share this:

Tweet