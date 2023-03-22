featured news

Fire chief raises serious Stromness parking concerns

March 22, 2023 at 7:30 am

Poor parking in Stromness has become such a blight in the town that emergency vehicles are being hampered in their efforts to attend incidents.

Fears have been expressed for the potentially serious and fatal consequences of cars being parked in areas which are not designated spaces, with calls for a crackdown on motorists who continue to flout the law.

Conrad Omand, the watch commander of the town’s community fire station, told members of the community council of his fears for the future, if it is allowed to continue unabated.

He referenced a recent occasion where the fire engine was forced to divert after it became impossible to pass around the Hellihole Road area, due to the number of cars either parked incorrectly or in areas which were not designated spaces.

Mr Omand said: “It will come to a point that we won’t get to an area for a car and other emergency services say it is getting worse.”

Through the tight and narrow Stromness street, Mr Omand explained that as fire appliances have grown bigger, it is vital that people park appropriately.

Police Scotland say that officers will continue to monitor the issue and “take action where appropriate”.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “We urge people to park responsibly with consideration for the needs of the local community and other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

“Officers will continue to monitor the situation and will take action when appropriate. However, the threat of a penalty should not be the sole factor in a driver’s consideration when parking their vehicle.”

Share this:

Tweet

