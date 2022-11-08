featured news

Finstown speed limits to be lowered

November 8, 2022 at 2:47 pm

Motorists are to face new speed cuts on stretches of two main roads on the approach to Finstown.

The move was approved yesterday after support for prioritising Smiley Face signs within the village fizzled out.

Orkney Islands Council is to spend £40,000 on bringing in the new limits which are scheduled to be in force by the end of March next year.

The issue came back before members of the development and infrastructure committee after a review was called for at last month’s general meeting of the council.

The local authority had commissioned a study on how best to tackle speeding in Finstown following a petition launched by concerned villagers.

