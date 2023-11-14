featured news

Finstown speed limit changes agreed

November 14, 2023 at 1:52 pm

Permanent changes have been agreed to speed limits in Finstown.

The matter was debated by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) development and infrastructure committee this Tuesday before a final decision was made.

The changes, which will see extensions to the existing 30mph speed limits leaving Finstown from the east on the A965 and Old Finstown Road, and north on the A966, stem from a Traffic Management Study.

This was conducted following a 2021 petition by residents to try and make the village, which sits around part of the main Kirkwall to Stromness road, safer for pedestrians.

Measures to extend the variable 20mph speed limit in the village, during school start and finish times, have also been agreed.

But queries have been raised by a West Mainland councillor as to whether these fully address the key issues raised by residents.

More on this story, including full details of the changes, in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

