Finstown roadworks due to begin

December 6, 2020 at 8:00 am

Roadworks are to begin in Finstown on the main A965 Kirkwall to Stromness road.

The maintenance works are due to last for two weeks, and will start on Monday at the main road junction with Parkside.

The works will then move to the Evie Road junction.

There will be temporary traffic lights in use to enable the works to be carried out which is likely to cause minor delays to traffic.

The council apologised for the inconvenience this may cause.

Share this:

Tweet