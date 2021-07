Finstown road safety fears raised in online petition

July 3, 2021 at 9:10 am

Concerned Finstown residents are calling for action to be taken against speeding motorists, amid fears that a failure to act could lead to someone being seriously injured — or worse — on one of Orkney’s busiest roads.

An online petition calling for action to improve safety, and clamp down on those who flout the 30mph speed limit, has gathered around 200 signatures.

Full story in The Orcadian, available online and in shops.

Share this:

Tweet