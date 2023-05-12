featured news

Finstown feedback spurs site improvements

May 12, 2023 at 3:35 pm

Feedback from motorists passing through the Finstown roadworks has led to a number of tweaks to the site.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has shared hopes that the improvements will make delays a little shorter and large-vehicle manoeuvring a little easier.

The average wait at peak time is around ten minutes — but the council believes this could be further reduced due to the introduction of manual three-way traffic lights and the adjustment to timings to better suit the routes.

Following discussions with OIC, Stagecoach will also be operating a smaller bus on the route at all times apart from the first outing which incorporates the school run. There’s also the possibility for sections of the footpath to be closed off at times when alternative routes for pedestrians will be signed.

The works are scheduled to take around 16 weeks and are happening at this time of year due to more favourable weather conditions and ability to work longer hours.

For more information on the planned programmes of work please go to www.orkney.gov.uk/roadworks

OIC has thanked everyone for their patience during this prolonged period of works. It will continue to monitor the situation.

