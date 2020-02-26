Finnie: bus travel for young people deal is “transformational”

February 26, 2020 at 4:35 pm

Scottish Greens MSP John Finnie has hailed the deal struck between his party and the Scottish Government to deliver free bus travel for young people aged 18 and under as “transformational.”

The Scottish Government has agreed to implement free bus travel for young people as part of the annual Scottish budget process. This means from 2021 all under-18s across Scotland will be able to use a concessionary scheme to travel for free on bus routes, in a similar way to the entitlement currently held by over-60s.

Mr Finnie, who represents the Highlands and Islands, said: “Free bus travel for young people is a transformational step towards tackling the climate emergency. This scheme could save young people and families thousands of pounds a year, and encourage whole generations of public transport users.

“Buses are the backbone of local public transport and the key to employment and training opportunities for so many of those starting out in life.”

He added: “Since the 2016 election the Scottish Greens have pushed the Scottish Government to provide councils with a fairer share of funding. I’m delighted that this year Greens have been able to deliver £665,000 more for Orkney Islands Council to help protect vital local services upon which my constituents depend.”

