Finland fever for beam-ing gymnasts

November 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Seven Orkney gymnasts are to take a leap of faith and gain their first taste of an Island Games competition.

The group, complete with two coaches, a team manager and parents, will travel to Åland in Finland next July for the competition, marking the first time Orkney Gymnastics Club has travelled outside Scotland.

Gymnastics is not part of the official Guernsey Island Games in 2023, so Åland is hosting its own unofficial gymnastic Games.

To make their dreams a reality, and help offset the estimated £1,000 per person cost of the trip, the club is about to embark on a major fundraising drive.

Read more from lead coach Jocelyn Tulloch and why competing at the competition is so significant for the club in The Orcadian.

