virus

Finance secretary indicates self-catering support is on its way

March 27, 2020 at 11:15 am

Kate Forbes, the cabinet secretary for finance, says she has not forgotten self-catering businesses and is working hard to deliver a package to assist these businesses.

Self-caterers were horrified to discover that they were not eligible for Scottish Government grants.

The grant scheme is currently open for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses to apply for one-off grants of either £10,000 or £25,000 to support them while they are closed as part of the response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, self-catering properties have been excluded from the list of businesses that are eligible to apply.

Writing on Twitter to worried business owners, Ms Forbes attempted to provide reassurance to those worried for their livelihoods, saying an update will be “soon” adding “we’ve not forgotten you”.

She said: “You won’t be penalised. I’ve been pretty consistent in replies and tweets that I’ve not forgotten the self-caterers. There’s a lot of fear and panic out there — we are working at pace to support a whole host of different sectors and industries. One process doesn’t suit all.”

Orkney MSP Liam McArthur earlier said the exclusion of a key part of Orkney’s tourist offering is “unjustified” and has written to Ms Forbes, urging the Scottish Government to reconsider the eligibility criteria.

Share this:

Tweet

