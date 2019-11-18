Final week to make Orkney Sports Awards nominations

November 18, 2019 at 10:49 am

You have just seven days to make your nominations for this year’s Orkney Sports Awards.

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Sunday, November 24, with organisers calling on the Orkney public to get their nominations in as soon as possible.

The awards, which have nine categories for the public to choose from, recognise and celebrate sporting achievement for the past year.

The categories are:

Sportsperson of the Year

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Team of the Year

Young Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

Official of the Year

School Sports Volunteer of the Year

Nomination forms can be found in The Orcadian with details of how to submit them.

Alternatively, email your nomination to active-schools@orkney.gov.uk, or private message The Orcadian’s Facebook or Twitter feeds or the Active Schools Orkney Facebook page.

