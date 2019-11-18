Final week to make Orkney Sports Awards nominations
You have just seven days to make your nominations for this year’s Orkney Sports Awards.
The closing date for nominations is midnight on Sunday, November 24, with organisers calling on the Orkney public to get their nominations in as soon as possible.
The awards, which have nine categories for the public to choose from, recognise and celebrate sporting achievement for the past year.
The categories are:
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Young Sportsperson of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Young Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Young Volunteer of the Year
- Official of the Year
- School Sports Volunteer of the Year
Nomination forms can be found in The Orcadian with details of how to submit them.
Alternatively, email your nomination to active-schools@orkney.gov.uk, or private message The Orcadian’s Facebook or Twitter feeds or the Active Schools Orkney Facebook page.